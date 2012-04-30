The Latebirds are a rock band from Helsinki, Finland. The band was formed in 2000 by drummer Janne Haavisto, bass player Mikko Mäkelä, singer/songwriter Markus Nordenstreng and guitarist Miikka Paatelainen. Guitarist Jussi Jaakonaho replaced Miikka Paatelainen in 2004. Organ player Matti Pitsinki from Finnish instrumental rock group Laika & The Cosmonauts was added to the line-up in 2005.

The Latebirds music has been described as alternative country, alternative rock, folk rock and power pop. The band's influences include artists and groups such as The Band, Neil Young, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Townes Van Zandt, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, The Who, Television, Elvis Costello, Wilco, MC5 and Johnny Cash.

The Latebirds have released three albums to date. Fortune Cookies (2003) was recorded in Finland with producer Lasse Kurki and it included a special guest appearance by well-known American guitarist Marc Ribot. The band's second album, Radio Insomnia (2005) was co-produced by Kurki, Ken Coomer and Charlie Brocco. The album was recorded in upstate New York and it included guest appearances by MC5-guitarist Wayne Kramer, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' organ player Benmont Tench, Ken Stringfellow from The Posies and Wilco's John Stirratt and Pat Sansone.