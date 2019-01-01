Sebastian BachCanadian metal singer. Born 3 April 1968
Sebastian Bach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50f10489-c87e-4df3-800f-be1f8d6bda4b
Sebastian Bach Biography (Wikipedia)
Sebastian Philip Bierk (born April 3, 1968), known professionally as Sebastian Bach, is a Canadian heavy metal singer who achieved mainstream success as frontman of Skid Row from 1987 to 1996. He continues a solo career, acted on Broadway, and has made appearances in film and television.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sebastian Bach Tracks
Sort by
Sebastian Bach Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist