The Neon Boys was an early 1970s New York City punk band, composed of Tom Verlaine, Richard Hell and Billy Ficca. The trio later went on to form the influential rock band Television in 1973; Richard Hell also went on to form the influential punk band Richard Hell and the Voidoids.

Some of the Neon Boys' recordings were released on a 1975 EP, backed with two songs by Richard Hell and the Voidoids. The same songs were re-released in 1991 with one more Neon Boys song.