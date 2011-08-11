The Neon BoysFormed 1972. Disbanded 1973
The Neon Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50eeae4e-d580-4b1e-b7ac-fca697e906c8
The Neon Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Neon Boys was an early 1970s New York City punk band, composed of Tom Verlaine, Richard Hell and Billy Ficca. The trio later went on to form the influential rock band Television in 1973; Richard Hell also went on to form the influential punk band Richard Hell and the Voidoids.
Some of the Neon Boys' recordings were released on a 1975 EP, backed with two songs by Richard Hell and the Voidoids. The same songs were re-released in 1991 with one more Neon Boys song.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Neon Boys Tracks
Sort by
That's all I know
The Neon Boys
That's all I know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's all I know
Last played on
The Neon Boys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist