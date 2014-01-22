Carla MorrisonBorn 19 July 1986
Carla Morrison
1986-07-19
Carla Morrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Carla Patricia Morrison Flores (Tecate, Baja California, 19 July 1986), better known as Carla Morrison, is a Mexican indie-pop singer and composer. She has won two Latin Grammys for her album, Déjenme llorar, which has also been certified Gold in Mexico.
