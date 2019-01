Touch was a rock band from New York City formed in 1978. Mark Mangold (songwriter and keyboards), Glen Kithcart (drums), and Craig Brooks (guitars) had all previously been in the band American Tears (releasing three albums on Columbia Records). The lineup was completed by bassist Doug Howard.

