TouchEarly '80s rock band. Formed 1978
Touch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50ee0ebc-6bee-47f1-b27d-eb3acc86ea99
Touch Biography (Wikipedia)
Touch was a rock band from New York City formed in 1978. Mark Mangold (songwriter and keyboards), Glen Kithcart (drums), and Craig Brooks (guitars) had all previously been in the band American Tears (releasing three albums on Columbia Records). The lineup was completed by bassist Doug Howard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Touch Performances & Interviews
Touch Tracks
Sort by
Energizer
Touch
Energizer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Energizer
Last played on
Love Hangover (Breaking Down)
Touch
Love Hangover (Breaking Down)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Hangover
Touch
Love Hangover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Hangover
Last played on
Touch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist