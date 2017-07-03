Taras van de Voorde
Taras van de Voorde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50ed4f94-e5b8-4b94-b7e7-9cd9ca0363ff
Taras van de Voorde Tracks
Sort by
Chasing Autumns
Taras van de Voorde
Chasing Autumns
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chasing Autumns
Last played on
Need You Tonight (Alden Tyrell Remix)
Taras van de Voorde
Need You Tonight (Alden Tyrell Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Need You Tonight (Alden Tyrell Remix)
Last played on
The Game
Taras van de Voorde
The Game
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Game
Last played on
Don't Stop Us
Taras van de Voorde
Don't Stop Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Stop Us
Last played on
The Game (Santos Remix)
Taras van de Voorde
The Game (Santos Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Game (Santos Remix)
Last played on
The Game (EC Records
Taras van de Voorde
The Game (EC Records
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Game (EC Records
Last played on
1998 (2000 and One Edit)
Taras van de Voorde
1998 (2000 and One Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1998 (2000 and One Edit)
Last played on
1998 (Deetron Remix)
Taras van de Voorde
1998 (Deetron Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1998 (Deetron Remix)
Last played on
Skylime (feat. Jelle Kuipers) (The Youngsters Remix)
Taras van de Voorde
Skylime (feat. Jelle Kuipers) (The Youngsters Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taras van de Voorde Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist