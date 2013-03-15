Sarah McIntosh began playing the violin as a child, but felt it was not the right instrument for her, so she turned towards playing the drums. She also sang in a choir when she was a child. At the age of 14 she salvaged an old Yamaha keyboard while spring cleaning her grandmothers house. She taught herself to play the keys and at age 15 began to write her first own songs and founded a band with her brother Hamish.

Later she went to university to study music, but found that both, studying and pursuing her musical career, was unmanageable. She therefore decided to drop out from university and concentrate on her own music.

In 2008 Sarah McIntosh self-published her first EP Warriors under pseudonym The Good Natured. The songs were performed with Sarah on keyboard, her brother Hamish McIntosh on bass and George Hinton with whom she became acquainted at the university played the drums.

Warriors got a lot of press coverage, especially for the lyrics. Her music is often being compared to La Roux, Ladytron, Lily Allen and Kate Nash. She herself describes her music as "dark electronic pop" as well as "electronic pop with heart" and feels especially influenced by bands such as Japan and Siouxsie and the Banshees.