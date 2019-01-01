Pannalal GhoshPandit Pannalal Ghosh. Born 24 July 1911. Died 20 April 1960
Pannalal Ghosh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1911-07-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50e83fe2-0b6c-49dd-a4ad-96c3e023ab34
Pannalal Ghosh Biography (Wikipedia)
Pannalal Ghosh (Bengali: পান্নালাল ঘোষ; 31 July 1911 – 20 April 1960), also known as Amaljyoti Ghosh, was an Indian flute (bansuri) player and composer. He was a disciple of Allauddin Khan, and is credited with popularizing the flute as a concert instrument in Hindustani classical music and also the "Pioneer of Indian Classical Flute".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pannalal Ghosh Tracks
Sort by
Raag 'Yaman'
Pannalal Ghosh
Raag 'Yaman'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Raag 'Yaman'
Last played on
Pannalal Ghosh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist