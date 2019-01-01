Pannalal Ghosh (Bengali: পান্নালাল ঘোষ; 31 July 1911 – 20 April 1960), also known as Amaljyoti Ghosh, was an Indian flute (bansuri) player and composer. He was a disciple of Allauddin Khan, and is credited with popularizing the flute as a concert instrument in Hindustani classical music and also the "Pioneer of Indian Classical Flute".