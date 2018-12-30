Mildred Virginia Jackson (born July 15, 1944), known professionally as Millie Jackson, is an American R&B and Soul singer-songwriter and former model. Beginning her career in the early 1960s, Six of Jackson's albums have been certified gold by the RIAA for over 500,000 copies. Jackson vocal performances are often distinguished by long, humorous, and explicit spoken sections in her music, which she started doing on stage to get the attention of the audience. She has also recorded songs in a disco or dance music style and even some country styled songs.