Millie JacksonBorn 15 July 1944
Millie Jackson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqw4w.jpg
1944-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50e7cc0b-a74e-44b1-a22f-3cd9361d82dd
Millie Jackson Biography (Wikipedia)
Mildred Virginia Jackson (born July 15, 1944), known professionally as Millie Jackson, is an American R&B and Soul singer-songwriter and former model. Beginning her career in the early 1960s, Six of Jackson's albums have been certified gold by the RIAA for over 500,000 copies. Jackson vocal performances are often distinguished by long, humorous, and explicit spoken sections in her music, which she started doing on stage to get the attention of the audience. She has also recorded songs in a disco or dance music style and even some country styled songs.
Millie Jackson Performances & Interviews
Millie Jackson Tracks
House For Sale
Millie Jackson
House For Sale
House For Sale
House For Sale
Last played on
My Man Is A Sweet Man
Millie Jackson
My Man Is A Sweet Man
My Man Is A Sweet Man
My Man Is A Sweet Man
Last played on
Go Out And Get Some
Millie Jackson
Go Out And Get Some
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw4w.jpglink
My Man, A Sweet Man (2018 Remastered)
Millie Jackson
My Man, A Sweet Man (2018 Remastered)
My Man, A Sweet Man (2018 Remastered)
My Man, A Sweet Man (2018 Remastered)
Last played on
It Hurts So Good
Millie Jackson
It Hurts So Good
It Hurts So Good
It Hurts So Good
Last played on
If You're Not Back In Love By Monday
Millie Jackson
If You're Not Back In Love By Monday
If You're Not Back In Love By Monday
If You're Not Back In Love By Monday
Last played on
(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Wanna Be Right
Millie Jackson
(If Loving You Is Wrong) I Don't Wanna Be Right
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw4w.jpglink
Hurt So Good
Millie Jackson
Hurt So Good
Hurt So Good
Hurt So Good
Last played on
Summer The First Time
Millie Jackson
Summer The First Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqw4w.jpglink
A House For Sale (Instrumental)
Millie Jackson
A House For Sale (Instrumental)
A House For Sale (Instrumental)
A House For Sale (Instrumental)
Last played on
Loving Arms
Millie Jackson
Loving Arms
Loving Arms
Loving Arms
Last played on
House For Sale (Steve Levine Remix)
Millie Jackson
House For Sale (Steve Levine Remix)
House For Sale (Steve Levine Remix)
House For Sale (Steve Levine Remix)
Last played on
I Cry
Millie Jackson
I Cry
I Cry
I Cry
Last played on
If Loving You Is Wrong
Millie Jackson
If Loving You Is Wrong
If Loving You Is Wrong
If Loving You Is Wrong
Last played on
A Little Taste Of Outside Love
Millie Jackson
A Little Taste Of Outside Love
A Little Taste Of Outside Love
A Little Taste Of Outside Love
Feelin' Like A Woman
Millie Jackson
Feelin' Like A Woman
Feelin' Like A Woman
Feelin' Like A Woman
Cheatin' Is
Millie Jackson
Cheatin' Is
Cheatin' Is
Cheatin' Is
You Created A Monster
Millie Jackson
You Created A Monster
You Created A Monster
You Created A Monster
Angel In Your Arms
Millie Jackson
Angel In Your Arms
Angel In Your Arms
Angel In Your Arms
Lovin' Your Good Thing Away
Millie Jackson
Lovin' Your Good Thing Away
Lovin' Your Good Thing Away
Lovin' Your Good Thing Away
All The Way Lover
Millie Jackson
All The Way Lover
All The Way Lover
All The Way Lover
Don't Send Nobody Else
Millie Jackson
Don't Send Nobody Else
Don't Send Nobody Else
Don't Send Nobody Else
Last played on
Love Doctor
Millie Jackson
Love Doctor
Love Doctor
Love Doctor
Last played on
