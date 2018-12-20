Hilary Davan WettonBorn 23 December 1943
Hilary Davan Wetton
1943-12-23
Biography
Hilary John Davan Wetton (born 23 December 1943) is a British conductor.
Tracks
Wassail Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Children's Christmas Song (Folk Songs of the Four Seasons)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Trumpet
Ivor Gurney
Nelson Mass (Missa in Angustiis) Hob XXII:11 - Kyrie
Joseph Haydn
Festival Te Deum in F major
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Mass in Time of War Hob XXII:9 - Agnus Dei
Joseph Haydn
Overture In G Major
William Crotch
Choral hymns from the Rig Veda; No. 3 Hymn to Vena
Gustav Holst
Only A Man Harrowing Clods (Requiem da Camera)
Gerald Finzi
The Sycamore Tree (Three Carols)
Peter Warlock
In terra pax, Op 39
Gerald Finzi
A spotless rose
Herbert Howells
Let all the World from 5 Mystical Songs
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Performer
6 Choruses for male chorus and string orchestra (Op.53), no.5; How mighty are the Sabbaths
Gustav Holst
Der glorreiche Augenblick, Op. 135. Mvt. 1 Chorus: Europa Steht!
Ludwig van Beethoven
Two Psalms for chorus, strings and organ
Gustav Holst
Orchestra
Lift up thy voice, O son of man (Job)
Hubert Parry
The Song of the coming of Christ
Gustav Holst
What sweeter music
Hilary Davan Wetton, City of London Choir, Mark Williams & John Rutter
Performer
Only a man harrowing clods (Requiem da Camera)
Gerald Finzi
Nunc dimittis
Diana Cummings
Orchestra
Love III
Hilary Davan Wetton
Lord, who hast made us for thine own (Two Psalms)
City of London Choir
The Coming of Christ - incidental music (feat. Hilary Davan Wetton & City of London Choir)
Gustav Holst
Variations on an original theme ('Enigma') Op.36 for orchestra: Variation 7
Edward Elgar
Chanson de matin (feat. Hilary Davan Wetton)
London Philharmonic Orchestra
In Terra Pax
Julia Doyle, Gerald Finzi, Roderick Williams, City of London Choir, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra & Hilary Davan Wetton
Performer
7 Part-songs Op.44 for soprano, female chorus and strings: no.3; Angel spirits of sleep and no.5; Sorrow and joy
Gustav Holst
Romanza: Jane Scroop (Her Lament for Philip Sparrow), from Five Tudor Portraits (excerpt)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 37 - Proms Millenium Youth Day
Royal Albert Hall
12 Aug 2000
12
Aug
2000
