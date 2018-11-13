FreakwaterFormed 1989
Freakwater

1989
Freakwater Biography (Wikipedia)
Freakwater is an American alternative country band from Louisville, Kentucky, with one co-founding member living in Chicago. Freakwater is known for the lead vocals of Janet Bean and Catherine Irwin, who mix harmony and melody in idiosyncratic dissonant country-folk that is reminiscent of the Carter Family.
Freakwater Tracks
White Rose (Radio 1 Session, 13 Nov 1995)
Smoking Daddy (Radio 1 Session, 13 Nov 1995)
Crazy Man (Radio 1 Session, 13 Nov 1995)
Hero Heroine (Radio 1 Session, 13 Nov 1995)
Withered And Died (Radio 1 Session, 13 Nov 1995)
Take Me With You
Little Black Train
Bolshevik And Bollweevil
Ghost Song
What The People Want
The Asp and the Albratoss
Out Of This World
Louisville Lip
