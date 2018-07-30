John BahlerBorn 11 November 1940
John Bahler
1940-11-11
John Bahler Biography (Wikipedia)
John Bahler (born November 11, 1940; surname also spelled Bähler) is an American vocalist, arranger, conductor, composer and producer. He is the elder brother of singer Tom Bahler, and the husband of Janet Lennon of the Lennon Sisters.
The Partridge Family Theme
David Cassidy
The Partridge Family Theme
The Partridge Family Theme
M*A*S*H - Suicide is Painless
Johnny Mandel
M*A*S*H - Suicide is Painless
M*A*S*H - Suicide is Painless
