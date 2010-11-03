Zero dBUK trip hop duo. Formed 2000
Zero dB
2000
Zero dB Biography (Wikipedia)
Zero-db is a duo composed by Chris Vogado and Neil Combstock, whose specialty is trip hop, jazz and fusion music. They signed a record contract with Ninja Tune and are associated with artists like Mr Scruff and the Herbaliser. They began producing music in 2000, when they released their first album, EP Come Party. The artists' popularity increased as the group Zero-db toured across Asia, America and Europe.
Zero dB Tracks
A Pomba Girou
Zero dB
A Pomba Girou
A Pomba Girou
