Baxter Dury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0383srk.jpg
1971-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50df8a7c-ca0b-47c8-98e5-d27a57e04073
Baxter Dury Biography (Wikipedia)
Baxter Dury (born 18 December 1971) is an English indie musician, originally signed to Rough Trade Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Baxter Dury Performances & Interviews
Baxter Dury Tracks
Sort by
Miami
Baxter Dury
Miami
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05h9rf3.jpglink
Miami
Last played on
White Coats
Baxter Dury
White Coats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
White Coats
Last played on
Only My Honesty Matters
Baxter Dury
Only My Honesty Matters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Only My Honesty Matters
Last played on
Miami (6 Music Session, 10 Oct 2017)
Baxter Dury
Miami (6 Music Session, 10 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Miami (6 Music Session, 10 Oct 2017)
Last played on
Prince of Tears (6 Music Session, 10 Oct 2017)
Baxter Dury
Prince of Tears (6 Music Session, 10 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
It's A Pleasure (Recorded At Electric Fields Festival 31st Augus 2018)
Baxter Dury
It's A Pleasure (Recorded At Electric Fields Festival 31st Augus 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Almond Milk (Recorded At Electric Fields Festival 31st Augus 2018)
Baxter Dury
Almond Milk (Recorded At Electric Fields Festival 31st Augus 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Picnic On The Edge
Baxter Dury
Picnic On The Edge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Picnic On The Edge
Last played on
Lips
Baxter Dury
Lips
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Lips
Last played on
Claire
Baxter Dury
Claire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Claire
Last played on
Palm Trees
Baxter Dury
Palm Trees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0276s12.jpglink
Palm Trees
Last played on
Leak At The Disco
Baxter Dury
Leak At The Disco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Prince Of Tears
Baxter Dury
Prince Of Tears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05qwn2p.jpglink
Prince Of Tears
Last played on
Isabel
Baxter Dury
Isabel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Trellic
Baxter Dury
Trellic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv0l0.jpglink
Trophies
Baxter Dury
Trophies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Miami (Parrot and Cocker Too Remix)
Baxter Dury
Miami (Parrot and Cocker Too Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Miami (Parrot and Cocker Too Remix)
Last played on
Listen
Baxter Dury
Listen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Listen
Last played on
Upcoming Events
18
Jan
2019
Baxter Dury
Yes Basement, Manchester, UK
Baxter Dury Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist