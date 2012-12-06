Gaspare SpontiniBorn 14 November 1774. Died 24 January 1851
Gaspare Spontini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1774-11-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50df6bce-7325-4d81-8581-47a31dac29a8
Gaspare Spontini Biography (Wikipedia)
Gaspare Luigi Pacifico Spontini (14 November 1774 – 24 January 1851) was an Italian opera composer and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gaspare Spontini Tracks
Sort by
Fernand Cortez (Act 2 excerpt)
Gaspare Spontini
Fernand Cortez (Act 2 excerpt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fernand Cortez (Act 2 excerpt)
Last played on
La Vestale: Toi que j'implore avec effroi
Gaspare Spontini
La Vestale: Toi que j'implore avec effroi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Vestale: Toi que j'implore avec effroi
Last played on
La Vestale Aria - 'Tu Che Invoco'
Gaspare Spontini
La Vestale Aria - 'Tu Che Invoco'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Vestale Aria - 'Tu Che Invoco'
Last played on
Tu che Invoco con onore (from La Vestale)
Gaspare Spontini
Tu che Invoco con onore (from La Vestale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tu che Invoco con onore (from La Vestale)
Last played on
O Nume Tutelar (from La vestale)
Gaspare Spontini
O Nume Tutelar (from La vestale)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Nume Tutelar (from La vestale)
Last played on
Gaspare Spontini Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist