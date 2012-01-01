Emile BerlinerBorn 20 May 1851
Emile Berliner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1851-05-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50dcf508-ce8f-4bc4-bb8f-e3a3d758dfbb
Emile Berliner Biography (Wikipedia)
Emile Berliner (May 20, 1851 – August 3, 1929), originally Emil Berliner, was a German-born American inventor. He is best known for inventing the flat disc record (called a "gramophone record" in British and American English) and the Gramophone. He founded the United States Gramophone Company in 1894, The Gramophone Company in London, England, in 1897, Deutsche Grammophon in Hanover, Germany, in 1898, Berliner Gram-o-phone Company of Canada in Montreal in 1899 (chartered in 1904), and Victor Talking Machine Company in 1901 with Eldridge Johnson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Emile Berliner Tracks
Sort by
The Lord's Prayer
Emile Berliner
The Lord's Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lord's Prayer
Last played on
Emile Berliner Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist