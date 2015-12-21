Eric Whitacre
Eric Whitacre Biography (Wikipedia)
Eric Edward Whitacre (born January 2, 1970) is a Grammy-winning American composer, conductor, and speaker, known for his choral, orchestral and wind ensemble music. He is also known for his "Virtual Choir" projects, bringing individual voices from around the globe together into an online choir. In March 2016, he was appointed as Los Angeles Master Chorale's first artist-in-residence at the Walt Disney Concert Hall.
- Laura Mvula's "Sing to the Moon" as you haven't heard it beforehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0580psb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0580psb.jpg2017-07-07T10:57:00.000ZEric Whitacre conducts the BBC Singers in Laura Mvula's beautiful song.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0580n9f
Laura Mvula's "Sing to the Moon" as you haven't heard it before
Eric Whitacre Tracks
Sleep
Sleep
Lux aurumque
Lux aurumque
Lux Aurumque
Lux Aurumque
Lux Arumque
Eric Whitacre
Lux Arumque
Lux Arumque
Ubi Caritas
Maurice Duruflé
Ubi Caritas
Ubi Caritas
Deep Field: The Impossible Magnitude of our Universe (excerpt)
Eric Whitacre
Deep Field: The Impossible Magnitude of our Universe (excerpt)
Deep Field: The Impossible Magnitude of our Universe (excerpt)
Saint-Chapelle
Eric Whitacre
Saint-Chapelle
Saint-Chapelle
Lux aurumque
Lux aurumque
Five Hebrew Love Songs: Kalá Kallá (Light Bride)
Eric Whitacre
Five Hebrew Love Songs: Kalá Kallá (Light Bride)
With a lily in your hand
Eric Whitacre
With a lily in your hand
With a lily in your hand
October
Eric Whitacre
October
October
Sleep
Sleep
The Seal Lullaby
Eric Whitacre
The Seal Lullaby
The Seal Lullaby
Rakut (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
Eric Whitacre
Rakut (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
Rakut (Five Hebrew Love Songs)
Her sacred spirit soars
Eric Whitacre
Her sacred spirit soars
Her sacred spirit soars
Lux aurumque
Lux aurumque
Go, lovely rose (Three Flower Songs)
Eric Whitacre
Go, lovely rose (Three Flower Songs)
Go, lovely rose (Three Flower Songs)
Sleep
Sleep
Deep Field
Eric Whitacre
Deep Field
Deep Field
Seal lullaby
Eric Whitacre
Seal lullaby
Seal lullaby
Cloudburst
Eric Whitacre
Cloudburst
Cloudburst
The Seal Lullaby
Eric Whitacre
The Seal Lullaby
The Seal Lullaby
Lux Aurumque
Lux Aurumque
Sleep
Sleep
Sainte Chapelle
Eric Whitacre
Sainte Chapelle
Sainte Chapelle
Leonardo dreams of his flying machine for chorus
Eric Whitacre
Leonardo dreams of his flying machine for chorus
Leonardo dreams of his flying machine for chorus
Leonardo dreams of his flying machine
Eric Whitacre
Leonardo dreams of his flying machine
Leonardo dreams of his flying machine
Enjoy the Silence [by Depeche Mode] for chorus
Eric Whitacre
Enjoy the Silence [by Depeche Mode] for chorus
Enjoy the Silence [by Depeche Mode] for chorus
Lux Aurumque
Lux Aurumque
I Thank You God for Most This Amazing Day
Eric Whitacre
I Thank You God for Most This Amazing Day
I Thank You God for Most This Amazing Day
A Boy and A Girl
Eric Whitacre
A Boy and A Girl
A Boy and A Girl
Little birds
Eric Whitacre
Little birds
Little birds
I carry your heart with me
Eric Whitacre
I carry your heart with me
I carry your heart with me
Lux aurumque
Lux aurumque
This Marriage
Eric Whitacre
This Marriage
This Marriage
With a Lily in Your Hand
Eric Whitacre
With a Lily in Your Hand
With a Lily in Your Hand
Lux Aurumque (Light of Gold)- (excerpt)
Eric Whitacre
Lux Aurumque (Light of Gold)- (excerpt)
Lux Aurumque (Light of Gold)- (excerpt)
Lux aurumque
Lux aurumque
Upcoming Events
15
May
2019
Eric Whitacre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and City of London Choir
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: ALIVE
Milton Court Concert Hall
2017-07-07T09:43:35
7
Jul
2017
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: ALIVE
19:30
Milton Court Concert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 32: Eric Whitacre and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-09T09:43:35
9
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 32: Eric Whitacre and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Royal Albert Hall
Cheltenham Music Festival: An American in Paris
Cheltenham Town Hall
2015-06-30T09:43:35
30
Jun
2015
Cheltenham Music Festival: An American in Paris
19:30
Cheltenham Town Hall
BBC Singers 2013-14 Season: Eric Whitacre and Friends
Milton Court
2014-06-10T09:43:35
10
Jun
2014
BBC Singers 2013-14 Season: Eric Whitacre and Friends
19:30
Milton Court
Proms 2012: Prom 62: Eric Whitacre
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-29T09:43:35
29
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 62: Eric Whitacre
Royal Albert Hall
