The Cataracs were an American hip hop record production project and duo formed in Berkeley, California, United States, consisting of David Benjamin Singer-Vine (born 9 March 1988) and Niles Hollowell-Dhar (born 6 October 1988). The duo started out as an independent group, during their years at Berkeley High School. The two were first signed to the label Indie-Pop. Singer-Vine left the group in August 2012 with Hollowell-Dhar continuing on with the name The Cataracs despite David's departure. Hollowell-Dhar also released materials starting 2014, under the name of KSHMR.