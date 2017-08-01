The CataracsFormed 2003. Disbanded 2014
The Cataracs were an American hip hop record production project and duo formed in Berkeley, California, United States, consisting of David Benjamin Singer-Vine (born 9 March 1988) and Niles Hollowell-Dhar (born 6 October 1988). The duo started out as an independent group, during their years at Berkeley High School. The two were first signed to the label Indie-Pop. Singer-Vine left the group in August 2012 with Hollowell-Dhar continuing on with the name The Cataracs despite David's departure. Hollowell-Dhar also released materials starting 2014, under the name of KSHMR.
Obsessions
Martin Solveig & The Cataracs, Kyle
Obsessions
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Obsessions
Performer
Last played on
Hey Now (feat. Kyle)
Martin Solveig
Hey Now (feat. Kyle)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p053cf31.jpglink
Hey Now (feat. Kyle)
Last played on
Bass Down Low (feat. The Cataracs & Tinie Tempah)
DEV
Bass Down Low (feat. The Cataracs & Tinie Tempah)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rg954.jpglink
Bass Down Low (feat. The Cataracs & Tinie Tempah)
Last played on
Like A G6 (feat. The Cataracs & DEV)
Far East Movement
Like A G6 (feat. The Cataracs & DEV)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br278.jpglink
Like A G6 (feat. The Cataracs & DEV)
Last played on
All You (feat. Wacka Flocka Flame & Kaskade)
The Cataracs
All You (feat. Wacka Flocka Flame & Kaskade)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bass Down Low (Proper Villans Remix)
The Cataracs
Bass Down Low (Proper Villans Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bass Down Low (Proper Villans Remix)
Last played on
Synthesiser
The Cataracs
Synthesiser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Synthesiser
Last played on
All You feat Waka Flocka Flame
The Cataracs
All You feat Waka Flocka Flame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All You feat Waka Flocka Flame
Last played on
All You (Ft. Waka Flocka Flame & Kaskade) (Kid Cedek Remix)
The Cataracs
All You (Ft. Waka Flocka Flame & Kaskade) (Kid Cedek Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunrise
The Cataracs
Sunrise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunrise
Last played on
All You
The Cataracs
All You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All You
Last played on
Sunrise feat Dev
The Cataracs
Sunrise feat Dev
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunrise feat Dev
Last played on
Bass down low
The Cataracs
Bass down low
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bass down low
Last played on
