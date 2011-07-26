Black EyesFormed August 2001. Disbanded March 2004
Black Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2001-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50d90400-e7ea-4465-92a5-404605e51ee7
Black Eyes Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Eyes was a post-hardcore band from Washington, D.C. that existed from August 2001 to March 2004, disbanding two months prior to the release of their second album, Cough. Its members included Dan Caldas, Jacob Long, Mike Kanin, Daniel Martin-McCormick and Hugh McElroy.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Black Eyes Tracks
Sort by
Dudley Savage
Black Eyes
Dudley Savage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dudley Savage
Last played on
Black Eyes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist