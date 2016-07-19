Ara MalikianBorn 14 September 1968
Ara Malikian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1968-09-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50d60dda-b9c3-46e3-8b75-cd5e7ea20f1c
Ara Malikian Biography (Wikipedia)
Ara Malikian (born in Beirut, 1968) is a Lebanese-born Spanish violinist of Armenian descent.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ara Malikian Tracks
Sort by
Yumeji's Theme
Ara Malikian
Yumeji's Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yumeji's Theme
Last played on
Yumeji's Theme from In the Mood for Love
Ara Malikian
Yumeji's Theme from In the Mood for Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yumeji's Theme from In the Mood for Love
Last played on
Upcoming Events
20
May
2019
Ara Malikian
Royal Albert Hall, London, UK
Ara Malikian Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist