Willy FritschBorn 27 January 1901. Died 13 July 1973
Willy Fritsch
1901-01-27
Willy Fritsch Biography (Wikipedia)
Willy Fritsch (27 January 1901 – 13 July 1973) was a German theater and film actor, a popular leading man and character actor from the silent-film era to the early 1960s.
Ich Wollt', Ich War' Ein Huhn
