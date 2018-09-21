Sam BakerUS folk/country blues singer/songwriter. Born 10 August 1954
Sam Baker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p020h6mz.jpg
1954-08-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50d49eaa-b3ac-46a6-a1fd-744bde32d8a3
Sam Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam Baker (born 1954) is an American folk musician based in Austin, Texas. He writes sparse poetic lyrics that have gained him acclaim from other notable folk artists such as Gurf Morlix and Fred Eaglesmith.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam Baker Performances & Interviews
- Sam Baker - Summer Windhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dsg9b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dsg9b.jpg2017-09-05T13:05:00.000ZSam Baker performs live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dsfvm
Sam Baker - Summer Wind
- Sam Baker - Same Kind of Bluehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dsf7l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dsf7l.jpg2017-09-05T13:00:00.000ZSam Baker performs live for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dsdzr
Sam Baker - Same Kind of Blue
- Sam Baker - Some Kind of Lovehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dsfzj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dsfzj.jpg2017-09-05T12:55:00.000ZSam Baker performs the John Stewart song for Another Country with Ricky Rosshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dsfql
Sam Baker - Some Kind of Love
Sam Baker Tracks
Sort by
Waves
Sam Baker
Waves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Waves
Last played on
Panhandle Winter
Sam Baker
Panhandle Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Panhandle Winter
Last played on
Snow
Sam Baker
Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Snow
Last played on
Broken Fingers
Sam Baker
Broken Fingers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Broken Fingers
Last played on
Summer Wind
Sam Baker
Summer Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Summer Wind
Last played on
Margaret
Sam Baker
Margaret
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Margaret
Last played on
Summer Wind (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
Sam Baker
Summer Wind (Recorded in session for Another Country with Ricky Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Leave
Sam Baker
Leave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Leave
Last played on
Angels (live)
Sam Baker
Angels (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Angels (live)
Same Kind Of Blue (live)
Sam Baker
Same Kind Of Blue (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Same Kind Of Blue (live)
Summer Wind (live)
Sam Baker
Summer Wind (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Summer Wind (live)
Iron
Sam Baker
Iron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Iron
Last played on
Same Kind Of Blue
Sam Baker
Same Kind Of Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Same Kind Of Blue
Last played on
The Feast of Saint Valentine
Sam Baker
The Feast of Saint Valentine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Pretty World
Sam Baker
Pretty World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Pretty World
Last played on
Migrants
Sam Baker
Migrants
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Migrants
Performer
Isn't Love Great
Sam Baker
Isn't Love Great
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isn't Love Great
Performer
Say Grace
Sam Baker
Say Grace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Say Grace
White Heat
Sam Baker
White Heat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
White Heat
Kitchen
Sam Baker
Kitchen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Kitchen
Last played on
Thursday
Sam Baker
Thursday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Thursday
Last played on
Sugarman
Sam Baker
Sugarman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sugarman
Last played on
Orphan
Sam Baker
Orphan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Orphan
Last played on
Go In Peace
Sam Baker
Go In Peace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Go In Peace
Last played on
Pony
Sam Baker
Pony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Pony
Last played on
Panhandle Water
Sam Baker
Panhandle Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Panhandle Water
Last played on
Ditch
Sam Baker
Ditch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020h6mz.jpglink
Ditch
Last played on
Sam Baker Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist