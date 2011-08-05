Maria Elizabeth Sheldon Bamford (born September 3, 1970) is an American stand-up comedian, actress, and voice actress. She is best known for her portrayal of her dysfunctional family and self-deprecating comedy involving jokes about depression and anxiety.

Her first comedy album and tour was The Burning Bridges Tour (2003), followed by her second album, How to WIN! (2007), and her third, Unwanted Thoughts Syndrome (2009). She appeared in her first feature film, Lucky Numbers (2000), before lending her voice to characters on many different animated shows, including Shriek on CatDog, and many more characters on American Dad!, Ugly Americans, Adventure Time, and BoJack Horseman. Bamford's film work includes Stuart Little 2 (2002), Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure (2003), Barnyard (2006), Heckler (2007), and her most recent film, Hell & Back (2015). she is now giving the voice of Ginger the cat in the famous animation series by Outfit7, Talking Tom and Friends.[citation needed] She transitioned into television by starring in Louie (2012), Arrested Development (2012), and WordGirl (2014). In 2014, she won the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic.