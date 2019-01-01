Matthew Kelly "Matt" Sharp (born September 22, 1969) is a Thai-born American multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer, and is best known as a founding member and former bassist of the alternative rock band Weezer. In 1994, Sharp started a band named The Rentals, who released their debut album shortly after Weezer's first release, followed by their second album in 1999, and an EP in 2007. In addition, Sharp has released one full-length album and one EP as a solo artist.

During his time with Weezer, Sharp was known for the warm and fuzzy tone of his bass guitar, as well as his falsetto background vocal abilities. During live performances Matt usually moved around on the stage the most, performing jumps, dances and slides. Sharp is left handed, but plays bass right handed.