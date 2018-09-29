Touré KundaFormed 1979
Touré Kunda
1979
Touré Kunda Biography (Wikipedia)
Touré Kunda is a Senegalese band noted for their musical versatility and political activism. Their 36-year career encompasses recordings in over six languages and collaborations with well-known musicians such as Carlos Santana and Talking Heads. They have had considerable success in Africa and Europe and are active in social causes such as Children's rights and advocates for the homeless.
Touré Kunda Tracks
Sene Bayo
Touré Kunda
Sene Bayo
Sene Bayo
Natalia
Touré Kunda
Natalia
Natalia
Ne Nam I / Manoir (Heritage Track)
Touré Kunda
Ne Nam I / Manoir (Heritage Track)
Ne Nam I / Manoir (Heritage Track)
Amadou Tilo
Touré Kunda
Amadou Tilo
Amadou Tilo
Nobel [In The Air Tonight]
Touré Kunda
Nobel [In The Air Tonight]
Nobel [In The Air Tonight]
Nobel
Touré Kunda
Nobel
Nobel
Fatou Yo
Touré Kunda
Fatou Yo
Fatou Yo
