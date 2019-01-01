A.C.TFormed 1994
A.C.T
1994
A.C.T Biography (Wikipedia)
A.C.T is a Swedish progressive rock band formed in 1995 under the name ‘Fairyland’, in Malmö. The band has been through several personnel changes; with the current line-up featuring Herman Saming (vocals), Ola Andersson (guitar), Jerry Sahlin (keyboards), Peter Asp (bass) and Thomas Lejon (drums).
