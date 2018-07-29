Katalin Károlyi is a Hungarian mezzo-soprano, noted for singing in Baroque opera, particularly those directed by William Christie. Károlyi has made a number of recordings with Christie's Les Arts Florissants including Médée and La Descente d'Orphée aux Enfers by Marc-Antoine Charpentier on CD and the DVD recording of Il ritorno d'Ulisse in Patria by Claudio Monteverdi.