Katalin Károlyi Biography
Katalin Károlyi is a Hungarian mezzo-soprano, noted for singing in Baroque opera, particularly those directed by William Christie. Károlyi has made a number of recordings with Christie's Les Arts Florissants including Médée and La Descente d'Orphée aux Enfers by Marc-Antoine Charpentier on CD and the DVD recording of Il ritorno d'Ulisse in Patria by Claudio Monteverdi.
Harmonia Caelestis (cantatas) nos. 35-44
Pál Esterházy
Harmonia Caelestis (cantatas) nos. 35-44
Harmonia Caelestis (cantatas) nos. 35-44
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 2, extract
Gerald Barry
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 2, extract
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 2, extract
The Importance of Being Earnest - Miss Fairfax
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest - Miss Fairfax
The Importance of Being Earnest - Miss Fairfax
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 1
Gerald Barry
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 1
The Importance Of Being Earnest - Act 1
Les Plaisirs de Versailles H.480
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Les Plaisirs de Versailles H.480
Les Plaisirs de Versailles H.480
Sippal Doppal Nagihegeduval - VII
György Ligeti
Sippal Doppal Nagihegeduval - VII
Sippal Doppal Nagihegeduval - VII
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (conclusion)
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (conclusion)
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (conclusion)
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
Gerald Barry
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
The Importance of Being Earnest: Act II (excerpt)
No.4. Kuli (from Sippal, dobbal, nadihegeduvel)
György Ligeti
No.4. Kuli (from Sippal, dobbal, nadihegeduvel)
No.4. Kuli (from Sippal, dobbal, nadihegeduvel)
Proms 2001: Prom 69
Royal Albert Hall
2001-09-11T09:15:12
11
Sep
2001
Proms 2001: Prom 69
Royal Albert Hall
