Tommy EmmanuelBorn 31 May 1955
Tommy Emmanuel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02hc1vm.jpg
1955-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50c629c6-6f22-4bf9-a3c2-f2855e6704be
Tommy Emmanuel Biography (Wikipedia)
William Thomas Emmanuel AM (born 31 May 1955) is an Australian guitarist, songwriter, and singer, best known for his complex fingerstyle technique, energetic performances, and the use of percussive effects on the guitar. Although originally a session player in many bands, Emmanuel has carved out his own style as a solo artist, releasing award-winning albums and singles. In the May 2008 and 2010 issues of Guitar Player Magazine, he was named "Best Acoustic Guitarist" in its readers' poll. In June 2010 Emmanuel was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM). In 2011, Emmanuel was inducted into the Australian Roll of Renown.
Tommy Emmanuel Tracks
Deep River Blues
Last played on
Happy Hours
Last played on
Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay
Last played on
Miyazakis Dream
Last played on
Tall Fiddler (Live )
Last played on
Blood Brother
Last played on
It's Never Too Late
Hellos And Goodbyes
Last played on
Classical Gas (Live)
Last played on
Lady Madonna
Last played on
Mombasa
The Duke
The Endless Road
Countrywide
Endless Road
Last played on
Beatles Medley (Live)
Last played on
The Jolly Swagman
Last played on
Bella Soave
Last played on
Initiation
Last played on
Classical Gas
Last played on
Tennessee waltz
Last played on
The Tall Fiddler
Last played on
Angelina
Last played on
Timberlake Road
Last played on
Somewhere Over the Rainbow
Morning Aire
Last played on
Those Who Wait
Last played on
Mona Lisa
Last played on
Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town
Stay Close to Me
Last played on
Guitar Boogie
Last played on
Papa George
Last played on
Half Way Home
Last played on
Tall Fiddler
Last played on
Upcoming Events
7
Mar
2019
Tommy Emmanuel
Perth Concert Hall, Dundee, UK
9
Mar
2019
Tommy Emmanuel, J.d. Simo
Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, UK
10
Mar
2019
Tommy Emmanuel, J.d. Simo
Theatre Severn, Wolverhampton, UK
11
Mar
2019
Tommy Emmanuel, J.d. Simo
City Hall, Southampton, UK
20
Mar
2019
Tommy Emmanuel, J.d. Simo
Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-20T16:30:03
20
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
