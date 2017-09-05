Zap MamaFormed 1990
Zap Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqgnj.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50c0ec9a-a2a3-4888-a8b0-a0cf565e5ac7
Zap Mama Biography (Wikipedia)
Zap Mama is the music act of Belgian artist Marie Daulne. Zap Mama sings polyphonic and Afro-Pop music; a harmonic music with a mixture of infused African vocal techniques, Urban, Hip-Hop with emphasis on voice. The worldwide success of Zap Mama, and an ensemble of female polyphonic singers, inspired influences in American Hip Hop, Nu-Soul, Jazz and elements of Pop. The evolving musical compositions created a diverse band of singers and musicians for Zap Mama.
"The voice is an instrument itself," says Daulne. "It's the original instrument. The primary instrument. The most soulful instrument, the human voice. Singing songs in French and English with African World Music Roots."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
La Diaspora (feat. Zap Mama)
Nitty Scott
Mupepe
Zap Mama
Rafiki (Number 5)
Zap Mama
1000 Way's
Zap Mama
Iko Iko
Zap Mama
Bandy Bandy (D R Congo)
Zap Mama
Rafiki
Zap Mama
Sabsylma
Zap Mama
Car Song
Zap Mama
Mr Brown
Zap Mama
