Billy Yates (born March 13, 1963 in Doniphan, Missouri) is an American country music artist. He has released ten studio albums and has charted four singles on the Billboard country charts, including the number 36 "Flowers" in 1997. Yates also co-wrote George Jones' singles "I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair" and "Choices" which Billy also recorded in Ireland with country music artist Gareth Pritchard for his debut album Can You Feel It.