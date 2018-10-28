Billy YatesBorn 13 March 1963
Billy Yates
Billy Yates Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Yates (born March 13, 1963 in Doniphan, Missouri) is an American country music artist. He has released ten studio albums and has charted four singles on the Billboard country charts, including the number 36 "Flowers" in 1997. Yates also co-wrote George Jones' singles "I Don't Need Your Rockin' Chair" and "Choices" which Billy also recorded in Ireland with country music artist Gareth Pritchard for his debut album Can You Feel It.
Billy Yates Tracks
Too Country and Proud of It
Billy Yates
Too Country and Proud of It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Country and Proud of It
Last played on
My Daddy Was A Chevvy Man
Billy Yates
My Daddy Was A Chevvy Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Daddy Was A Chevvy Man
Last played on
I SMELL SMOKE
Billy Yates
I SMELL SMOKE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I SMELL SMOKE
Last played on
She Ain't Got Nobody
Billy Yates
She Ain't Got Nobody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She Ain't Got Nobody
Last played on
Her Old Stompin' Grounds
Billy Yates
Her Old Stompin' Grounds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Her Old Stompin' Grounds
Last played on
Daddy's Radio
Billy Yates
Daddy's Radio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy's Radio
Last played on
Daddy Had A Cardiac, Mamma Got A Cadillac
Billy Yates
Daddy Had A Cardiac, Mamma Got A Cadillac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harmony Man
Billy Yates
Harmony Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harmony Man
Last played on
As The Crow Flies
Billy Yates
As The Crow Flies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
As The Crow Flies
Last played on
MFC (Mama's Fried Chicken)
Billy Yates
MFC (Mama's Fried Chicken)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MFC (Mama's Fried Chicken)
Last played on
Anywhere but Nashville
Billy Yates
Anywhere but Nashville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anywhere but Nashville
Last played on
Potters Hands
Billy Yates
Potters Hands
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Potters Hands
Last played on
Like A Radio
Billy Yates
Like A Radio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Like A Radio
Last played on
Till The Old Wears Off
Billy Yates
Till The Old Wears Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Till The Old Wears Off
Last played on
There's Only One George Jones
Billy Yates
There's Only One George Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shes My Country Girl
Billy Yates
Shes My Country Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shes My Country Girl
Last played on
Only One George Jones
Billy Yates
Only One George Jones
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only One George Jones
Last played on
No Fool Like An Old Fool
Billy Yates
No Fool Like An Old Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Fool Like An Old Fool
Last played on
My Infinite Love
Billy Yates
My Infinite Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Infinite Love
Last played on
Three Tequila Floor
Billy Yates
Three Tequila Floor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three Tequila Floor
Last played on
These Old Walls
Billy Yates
These Old Walls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Old Walls
Last played on
Zeros
Billy Yates
Zeros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zeros
Last played on
Little Annie's Christmas Wish
Billy Yates
Little Annie's Christmas Wish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Annie's Christmas Wish
Last played on
Chill My Beer
Billy Yates
Chill My Beer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chill My Beer
Last played on
Choices
Billy Yates
Choices
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Choices
Last played on
Famous For Being Your Fool
Billy Yates
Famous For Being Your Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Dont Think You're Pretty
Billy Yates
I Dont Think You're Pretty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Dont Think You're Pretty
Last played on
This Song Doesnt Rock
Billy Yates
This Song Doesnt Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Song Doesnt Rock
Last played on
Shes Got A Heart
Billy Yates
Shes Got A Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shes Got A Heart
Last played on
The Man I Used To Be
Billy Yates
The Man I Used To Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man I Used To Be
Last played on
Im A One Band Man
Billy Yates
Im A One Band Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im A One Band Man
Last played on
Down At The Station
Billy Yates
Down At The Station
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down At The Station
Last played on
Daddy Had A Cardiac & Mother Got A Cadillac
Billy Yates
Daddy Had A Cardiac & Mother Got A Cadillac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy Had A Cadillac
Billy Yates
Daddy Had A Cadillac
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daddy Had A Cadillac
Last played on
Dreaming Out Loud
Billy Yates
Dreaming Out Loud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dreaming Out Loud
Last played on
Billy Yates Links
