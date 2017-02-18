ChimaGerman rapper/singer. Born 10 November 1972
Chima
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50bb4489-b134-45bf-8cc5-7163abc3639f
Chima Biography (Wikipedia)
Chimaobinna Enyiakanwanne Onyele (born 10 November 1972, in Nigeria), known by the stagename Chima ([t͡ʃiːma]) is a Nigerian-born German singer based in Frankfurt. A member of Brothers Keepers, since 2012 he has recorded as a solo artist for Universal Music.
Chima Tracks
Reflection
Chima
Reflection
Reflection
