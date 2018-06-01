Valerie Dore (Valérie Doré) (stage name of Monica Stucchi, born May 28, 1963 in Milan)) is an Italo disco artist. The brainchild of producer Roberto Gasparini, the first singles Dore recorded between 1984 and 1986 featured different studio vocalists, including Novecento's Dora Nicolosi (née Carofiglio), Simona Zanini (of Radiorama, Doctor's Cat, and Raggio di Luna/Moon Ray). Thereafter, Stucchi herself voiced her recordings and did all public appearances.