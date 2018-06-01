Valerie DoreItalo disco musical project by producer Roberto Gasparini. Formed 1984
Valerie Dore
1984
Valerie Dore Biography (Wikipedia)
Valerie Dore (Valérie Doré) (stage name of Monica Stucchi, born May 28, 1963 in Milan)) is an Italo disco artist. The brainchild of producer Roberto Gasparini, the first singles Dore recorded between 1984 and 1986 featured different studio vocalists, including Novecento's Dora Nicolosi (née Carofiglio), Simona Zanini (of Radiorama, Doctor's Cat, and Raggio di Luna/Moon Ray). Thereafter, Stucchi herself voiced her recordings and did all public appearances.
Valerie Dore Tracks
The Night (Original Mix)
Valerie Dore
The Night (Original Mix)
The Night (Original Mix)
Get Closer (Gerd Janson Edit)
Valerie Dore
Get Closer (Gerd Janson Edit)
Get Closer (Gerd Janson Edit)
Get Closer
Valerie Dore
Get Closer
Get Closer
Get Closer (Vocal)
Valerie Dore
Get Closer (Vocal)
Get Closer (Vocal)
