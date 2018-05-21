Pavel Grigorievich ChesnokovBorn 24 October 1877. Died 14 March 1944
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
1877-10-24
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov (Russian: Пáвел Григóрьевич Чеснокóв) (24 October 1877, Voskresensk, Zvenigorod uyezd, Moscow Governorate – 14 March 1944, Moscow), also transliterated Tschesnokoff, Tchesnokov, Tchesnokoff, and Chesnokoff, was an Imperial Russian and Soviet composer, choral conductor and teacher. He composed over five hundred choral works, over four hundred of which are sacred. Today, he is most known for his piece Salvation is Created as well as works such as Do Not Reject Me in Old Age (solo for basso profondo) and movements from various settings of the Divine Liturgy of St John Chrysostom.
Cherubic Hymn
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Cherubic Hymn
Cherubic Hymn
Last played on
Cherubic Hymn, op 27/5
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Cherubic Hymn, op 27/5
Cherubic Hymn, op 27/5
Choir
The Pre-Eternal Council, op 40/2
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
The Pre-Eternal Council, op 40/2
The Pre-Eternal Council, op 40/2
Choir
Singer
To Thee we sing, op 27/6
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
To Thee we sing, op 27/6
To Thee we sing, op 27/6
Choir
Praise the Lord from the Heavens, no 17 from 'Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, op 42
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Praise the Lord from the Heavens, no 17 from 'Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, op 42
Praise the Lord from the Heavens, no 17 from 'Liturgy of St John Chrysostom, op 42
Choir
Blessed is the man, no 2 from 'Vespers (All-Night Vigil), op 44'
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Blessed is the man, no 2 from 'Vespers (All-Night Vigil), op 44'
Blessed is the man, no 2 from 'Vespers (All-Night Vigil), op 44'
Choir
Singer
The angel cried out, op 22/8
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
The angel cried out, op 22/8
The angel cried out, op 22/8
Choir
Singer
Do not cast me off in my old age, Op 40 No 5
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Do not cast me off in my old age, Op 40 No 5
Do not cast me off in my old age, Op 40 No 5
Last played on
Do not reject me in my old age
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Do not reject me in my old age
Do not reject me in my old age
Last played on
Let thy good spirit
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Let thy good spirit
Let thy good spirit
Last played on
We Praise Thee
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
We Praise Thee
We Praise Thee
Performer
Last played on
Svete tihiy (feat. Tenebrae & Nigel Short)
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Svete tihiy (feat. Tenebrae & Nigel Short)
Svete tihiy (feat. Tenebrae & Nigel Short)
Last played on
4 pieces for Orthodox Choir
Archangel Michael Vocal Ensemble, Vasilije Mokranjac, Darko Manic, Stevan Mokranjac, Milos Gasic, Olga Milicevic, Georgye Maksimovic & Павел Григорьевич Чесноков
4 pieces for Orthodox Choir
4 pieces for Orthodox Choir
Performer
The Angel Cried Out
Grand Choir 'Masters of Choral Singing' of Russian State TV and Radio Music Cent, Lev Kontorovich, Lev Kontorovich & Павел Григорьевич Чесноков
The Angel Cried Out
The Angel Cried Out
Performer
3 pieces for orthodox choir
Archangel Michael Vocal Ensemble, Sergei Zarov, Ivo Brkovic, Olga Milicevic, Ksenija Zecevic & Павел Григорьевич Чесноков
3 pieces for orthodox choir
3 pieces for orthodox choir
Performer
Raduytesya, pravednii, o Gospode (Rejoice in the Lord, O you righteous) Op.25 No.6
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Raduytesya, pravednii, o Gospode (Rejoice in the Lord, O you righteous) Op.25 No.6
Raduytesya, pravednii, o Gospode (Rejoice in the Lord, O you righteous) Op.25 No.6
Last played on
Svyetye
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Svyetye
Svyetye
Last played on
Hymn to the Cherubim for chorus
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Hymn to the Cherubim for chorus
Hymn to the Cherubim for chorus
Last played on
In Winter - Zimoy
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
In Winter - Zimoy
In Winter - Zimoy
Last played on
Hasten to intercept your enemies
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Hasten to intercept your enemies
Hasten to intercept your enemies
Last played on
Zhertva
Pavel Grigorievich Chesnokov
Zhertva
Zhertva
Last played on
