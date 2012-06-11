The RiptidesCanadian punk band. Formed 1997
The Riptides
1997
The Riptides Biography (Wikipedia)
The Riptides are a Canadian punk rock band formed in 1998 in Ottawa, Ontario.
The Riptides Tracks
Machine Gun
Machine Gun
Machine Gun
