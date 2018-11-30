Ronny JordanBorn 29 November 1962. Died 13 January 2014
Ronny Jordan
1962-11-29
Ronny Jordan Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Laurence Albert Simpson, known as Ronny Jordan (29 November 1962 – 13 January 2014) was a British guitarist and part of the acid jazz movement at the end of the twentieth century. Jordan described his music as "urban jazz," a blend of jazz, hip-hop, and R&B.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ronny Jordan Tracks
So What
Ronny Jordan
So What
So What
Tinsel Town
Ronny Jordan
Tinsel Town
Tinsel Town
Summer Smile
Ronny Jordan
Summer Smile
Summer Smile
Blues Grinder
Ronny Jordan
Blues Grinder
Blues Grinder
So What! (Jazz Mix)
Ronny Jordan
So What! (Jazz Mix)
So What! (Jazz Mix)
The Jackal
Ronny Jordan
The Jackal
The Jackal
Ronny Jordan
So What
Ronny Jordan
Ronny Jordan
Ronny Jordan Links
