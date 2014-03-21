Annette Tucker
Annette May Tucker is an American songwriter, who found success in the 1960s as co-writer of songs for The Electric Prunes ("I Had Too Much to Dream (Last Night)", "Get Me to the World on Time"), The Brogues ("I Ain't No Miracle Worker"), The Knickerbockers ("A Coming Generation"), Nancy and Frank Sinatra ("Feelin' Kinda Sunday") and others.
