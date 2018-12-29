Orlando GibbonsBorn 1583. Died 1625
Orlando Gibbons
1583
Orlando Gibbons Biography (Wikipedia)
Orlando Gibbons (baptised 25 December 1583 – 5 June 1625) was an English composer, virginalist and organist of the late Tudor and early Jacobean periods. He was a leading composer in England in the early 17th century.
Featured Works
Orlando Gibbons Tracks
Drop, Drop, Slow Tears (2 settings by Gibbons and Walton)
This is the record of John
Fantasia a 4
This is the record of John
The Silver Swan
O clap your hands together
Fantasia a 3 No 5
Galliard à 6
O thou the central orb
Fancy in C fa ut
Fantasia in 4 parts for the 'Great Dooble Base' (MB48 No. 24)
This is the record of John
Lord Salisbury's Pavane & Galliard
O clap your hands; God is gone up
Fantasia à 6
Go from my window à 6
Variations on The Woods So Wild
O All True Faithful Hearts
Fantasia à 6, MB.48.31
O clap your hands together
Fantasia in F Major a 2
O all true faithful hearts
Blessed are all they that fear the Lord
The Silver Swan
Sing unto the Lord
Great King of Gods
The Silver swanne for 5 voices/voice and viols
Great King of Gods
Fantasia in D Minor, VdGS 2.6
Hosanna to the Son of David
Hosanna to the Son of David
This is the record of John
