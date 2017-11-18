Mark Fitz-GeraldBorn 5 September 1954
Mark Fitz-Gerald
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-09-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50b0bb91-72a2-4956-8811-a7a285824983
Mark Fitz-Gerald Tracks
Sort by
The Gadfly, Op. 97 (Reconstructed by M. Fitz-Gerald): Overture
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Gadfly, Op. 97 (Reconstructed by M. Fitz-Gerald): Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
The Gadfly, Op. 97 (Reconstructed by M. Fitz-Gerald): Overture
Last played on
The New Babylon (1927): Reel 1: General Sale. Death to the Prussians
Dmitri Shostakovich
The New Babylon (1927): Reel 1: General Sale. Death to the Prussians
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
The New Babylon (1927): Reel 1: General Sale. Death to the Prussians
Last played on
Back to artist