William Shakespeare (19 November 1948 – 5 October 2010) was the stage name of Australian Glam rock singer John Stanley Cave, also known as John Cabe or Billy Shake. He had two Australian hit singles, "Can't Stop Myself from Loving You" which peaked at No. 2 on the Kent Music Report in 1974 and "My Little Angel" which peaked at No. 1 in 1975. Both hits were written by Vanda & Young, who also turned Shakespeare into a Glam rocker.