Dying at the age of 24 and leaving only a handful of compositions and the heartfelt testimonials of teachers and friends, Julius Reubke represents one of the most intriguing might-have-beens of the Romantic era in Germany. He was born in Hausneindorf, a small village in the Harz Mountians, the eldest of the four sons – all had musical careers – of the organ and piano manufacturer Adolf Reubke.

Julius studied first in Quedlingburg and then at the Stern Conservatoire in Berlin, where he was considered the institution’s most promising student. In Berlin he met the pianist and conductor Hans von Bülow and the organist Alexander Winterberger, both of whom were advocates of the ‘New German School’ of Romantic composition and were members of the circle around Franz Liszt. On von Bülow’s recommendation Liszt agreed to take Reubke as a pupil for both piano and composition, and he duly moved to Weimar, where Liszt was based, in early 1856. He became a favourite member of the circle, frequenting Liszt’s home, the Altenburg.

While in Weimar Reubke wrote the two compositions for which he is principally remembered, the Sonata on the 94th Psalm for organ and the Piano Sonata in B flat minor, both profoundly influenced by Lisztian models. Despite the influences of Weber, Mendelssohn and Schumann that had been apparent in his earliest music, Reubke identified wholly with the New German ethos, while applying it to abstract instrumental forms. ‘As a composer and virtuoso’, he wrote, ‘I seek to be as effective as possible within the spirit of our movement: but I intend to speak through my works alone’.

His health was already giving his friends cause for concern; he had in fact contracted tuberculosis. In December 1857 he moved from Weimar to Dresden, where he joined the Dresden Tonkunstlerverein, participating as a pianist in their concerts, but he no longer had the strength to compose.

The following June he was moved to an inn near the sanatorium at Pillnitz, but died within a few days of arriving there. Liszt’s words, in a letter of condolence to Reubke’s father, are often quoted: ‘Truly no one could feel more deeply the loss which Art has suffered in your Julius, than the one who has followed with admiring sympathy his noble, constant and successful strivings in these latter years, and who will ever remain true to the memory of his friendship.’

Profile © Calum MacDonald