Leonid DesyatnikovBorn 16 October 1955
Leonid Arkadievich Desyatnikov (Russian: Леони́д Арка́дьевич Деся́тников, born: 16 October 1955, Kharkiv, Ukrainian SSR) is a Ukrainian composer who first made a reputation with a number of film scores, then achieving greater fame when his controversial opera The Children of Rosenthal was premiered at the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow.
Otoño Porteño (Autumn), from Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas
Otoño Porteño (Autumn), from Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas
Otoño Porteño (Autumn), from Las Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas
Russian Seasons, Summer - Summer: III. Stomping Song
Russian Seasons, Summer - Summer: III. Stomping Song
Russian Seasons, Summer - Summer: III. Stomping Song
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
