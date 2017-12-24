David ArkenstoneBorn 1 July 1952
David Arkenstone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1952-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50a45c3d-b54b-4fd5-bb83-5046e4ff6813
David Arkenstone Biography (Wikipedia)
David Arkenstone (born July 1, 1952) is an American composer and performer. His music is primarily instrumental, with occasional vocalizations. His music has been described as 'soundtracks for the imagination'. Recently he has written music for video games, including World of Warcraft, and for television, including NBC's Kentucky Derby. He has received three Grammy Award nominations for his work.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Arkenstone Tracks
Sort by
Angels We Have Heard On High
David Arkenstone
Angels We Have Heard On High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angels We Have Heard On High
Last played on
David Arkenstone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist