Keith Kenniff is an American composer, multi-instrumentalist, and electronic music producer. He composes ambient/electronic music under the moniker Helios and post-classical piano music under Goldmund. He is also one half of the indie band Mint Julep, and ambient project "A Pale Fire" (previously "Hollie & Keith Kenniff"). Keith is also a composer for film, television, dance and performance art. In 2010 he created the record label Unseen. He composed the song "Years" for Facebook's "A Look Back" feature.