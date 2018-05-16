HeliosElectronic musician Keith Kenniff (aka Goldmund)
Helios
Helios Biography
Keith Kenniff is an American composer, multi-instrumentalist, and electronic music producer. He composes ambient/electronic music under the moniker Helios and post-classical piano music under Goldmund. He is also one half of the indie band Mint Julep, and ambient project "A Pale Fire" (previously "Hollie & Keith Kenniff"). Keith is also a composer for film, television, dance and performance art. In 2010 he created the record label Unseen. He composed the song "Years" for Facebook's "A Look Back" feature.
Helios Tracks
Bless This Morning Year
Helios
Bless This Morning Year
Coast Off
Helios
Coast Off
Coast Off
Sing The Same Song Twice
Helios
Sing The Same Song Twice
Earth, Not Above
HÆLOS
Earth, Not Above
Earth, Not Above
Halving The Compass
Helios
Halving The Compass
Halving The Compass
Emancipation
Helios
Emancipation
Emancipation
Cullin Hill
Helios
Cullin Hill
Cullin Hill
Vargtimme
Helios
Vargtimme
Vargtimme
A Mountain Of Ice
Helios
A Mountain Of Ice
A Mountain Of Ice
The Toy Garden
Helios
The Toy Garden
The Toy Garden
Dragonfly Across an Ancient Sky
Helios
Dragonfly Across an Ancient Sky
South Tree
Helios
South Tree
South Tree
