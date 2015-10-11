James HutchinsonBorn 24 January 1953
James Hutchinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1953-01-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50a0b00d-9ea9-4f7d-b4c9-49ed12610927
James Hutchinson Biography (Wikipedia)
James "Hutch" Hutchinson (born January 24, 1953) is an American session bassist best known for his work with Bonnie Raitt. Though his work takes him nearly everywhere he primarily resides in Studio City, Los Angeles, CA and Haiku-Pauwela, Hawaii.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
James Hutchinson Tracks
Sort by
Judge and revenge my cause, O Lord (Psalm 43)
Andrew Blackhall
Judge and revenge my cause, O Lord (Psalm 43)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Judge and revenge my cause, O Lord (Psalm 43)
Choir
Last played on
Felix ille animi
Jean Servin
Felix ille animi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Felix ille animi
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist