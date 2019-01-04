Max RichterBorn 22 March 1966
Max Richter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05cmr6g.jpg
1966-03-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/509f20b2-5df3-4aec-9bbc-002131fb3f99
Max Richter Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Richter (born 22 March 1966) is a West German-born British composer who has been an influential voice in post-minimalist composition and in the meeting of contemporary classical and alternative popular musical styles since the early 2000s. Richter is classically trained, having graduated in composition from the Royal Academy of Music and studied with Luciano Berio in Italy.
Richter also composes music for stage, opera, ballet and screen. He has also collaborated with other musicians, as well as with performance, installation and media artists. He has recorded eight solo albums and his music is widely used in cinema.
Max Richter Performances & Interviews
- In Tune Sessions: Max Richter - Sleephttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t5jct.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t5jct.jpg2016-05-05T16:13:00.000ZMax Richter and performs an extract from 'Sleep' with violinist Louisa Fuller and cellist Ian Burdge.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t5l3l
In Tune Sessions: Max Richter - Sleep
Max Richter Tracks
Shadow Journal
Max Richter
Shadow Journal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Shadow Journal
Last played on
Path 19
Max Richter
Path 19
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Path 19
Last played on
Elizabeth's Portrait
Max Richter
Elizabeth's Portrait
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Elizabeth's Portrait
Last played on
Dopamine 2
Max Richter
Dopamine 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0510jxm.jpglink
Dopamine 2
Last played on
The Four Seasons Recomposed
Antonio Vivaldi
The Four Seasons Recomposed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
The Four Seasons Recomposed
Orchestra
Last played on
Recomposed Four Seasons:Winter 1
Max Richter
Recomposed Four Seasons:Winter 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Recomposed Four Seasons:Winter 1
Last played on
The Twins (Prague)
Max Richter
The Twins (Prague)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
The Twins (Prague)
Last played on
Cypher
Max Richter
Cypher
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Cypher
Last played on
Constellation 1
Max Richter
Constellation 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Constellation 1
Last played on
Cd2 01 A Catalogue of Afternoons
Max Richter
Cd2 01 A Catalogue of Afternoons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Written on the Sky
Max Richter
Written on the Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Written on the Sky
Last played on
Embers
Max Richter
Embers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Embers
Last played on
ICONOGRAPHY
Max Richter
ICONOGRAPHY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
ICONOGRAPHY
Performer
Last played on
SKETCHBOOK
Max Richter
SKETCHBOOK
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
SKETCHBOOK
Last played on
Dream 13 (Minus Even)
Max Richter
Dream 13 (Minus Even)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Dream 13 (Minus Even)
Last played on
On The Nature Of Daylight
Max Richter
On The Nature Of Daylight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
On The Nature Of Daylight
Last played on
Nonviolent Offender
Max Richter
Nonviolent Offender
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Nonviolent Offender
Last played on
A Woman Alone
Max Richter
A Woman Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
A Woman Alone
Last played on
Sleep Part 2 (Path 5 'Delta')
Max Richter
Sleep Part 2 (Path 5 'Delta')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Sleep Part 2 (Path 5 'Delta')
Last played on
Night Drive
Max Richter
Night Drive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Night Drive
Last played on
Mercy
Max Richter
Mercy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Mercy
Last played on
03 Richter Dream 3 (In The Midst of My Life)_Radio Edit
Max Richter
03 Richter Dream 3 (In The Midst of My Life)_Radio Edit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Dream 3 (In The Midst Of My Life)
Max Richter
Dream 3 (In The Midst Of My Life)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Dream 3 (In The Midst Of My Life)
Last played on
Three Worlds - Music from Woolf Works: In the Garden
Max Richter
Three Worlds - Music from Woolf Works: In the Garden
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Three Worlds - Music from Woolf Works: In the Garden
Last played on
Space 11 (invisible pages over)
Max Richter
Space 11 (invisible pages over)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Organum
Max Richter
Organum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Organum
Last played on
On The Nature Of Daylight (from The Blue Notebooks)
Max Richter
On The Nature Of Daylight (from The Blue Notebooks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
From 553 W Elm Street, Logan Illinois (Snow)
Max Richter
From 553 W Elm Street, Logan Illinois (Snow)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Rainlight
Max Richter
Rainlight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Rainlight
Last played on
On the Nature of Daylight
Max Richter
On the Nature of Daylight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
On the Nature of Daylight
Last played on
Path 5
Max Richter
Path 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Path 5
Last played on
Lore (2012): End Credits
Max Richter
Lore (2012): End Credits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Lore (2012): End Credits
Last played on
This Bitter Earth / On The Nature Of Daylight
Max Richter
This Bitter Earth / On The Nature Of Daylight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
This Bitter Earth / On The Nature Of Daylight
Last played on
A Catalogue Of Afternoons
Max Richter
A Catalogue Of Afternoons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
A Catalogue Of Afternoons
Last played on
Infra
Max Richter
Infra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Infra
Ensemble
Vladimir's Blues
Max Richter
Vladimir's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Vladimir's Blues
Vladimir's Blues
Max Richter
Vladimir's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Vladimir's Blues
Iconography
Max Richter
Iconography
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Iconography
Last played on
Dream 8 (late and soon)
Max Richter
Dream 8 (late and soon)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Dream 8 (late and soon)
Last played on
A Catalogue of Afternoons
Max Richter
A Catalogue of Afternoons
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
A Catalogue of Afternoons
Last played on
