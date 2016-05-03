Coroner is a Swiss thrash metal band from Zürich. They garnered relatively little attention outside of Europe. Formed in 1983, the band broke up in 1996, but reformed 14 years later. The band has performed at multiple live venues and festivals around the world since 2011, and plans to release a new album in 2019. Coroner's music combines elements of thrash, classical music, avant-garde music, progressive rock, jazz, and industrial metal with suitably gruff vocals. With their increasingly complex style of progressive rock-infused thrash, they have been called "the Rush of thrash metal". Coroner's sound then progressed and the production became more refined, resulting in the more progressive albums No More Color (1989), Mental Vortex (1991) and Grin (1993).