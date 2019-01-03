Chicago Symphony OrchestraFormed 1891
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
1891
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) was founded by Theodore Thomas in 1891. The ensemble makes its home at Orchestra Hall in Chicago and plays a summer season at the Ravinia Festival. The music director is Riccardo Muti, who began his tenure in 2010. The CSO is one of five American orchestras commonly referred to as the "Big Five".
Vltava (no.2 of Má vlast)
Bedrich Smetana
Vltava (no.2 of Má vlast)
Vltava (no.2 of Má vlast)
Introduction and Allegro
Maurice Ravel
Introduction and Allegro
Introduction and Allegro
The Nutcracker Suite (Waltz of the Flowers)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker Suite (Waltz of the Flowers)
The Nutcracker Suite (Waltz of the Flowers)
Variations on a Nursery Song, Op 25
Erno Dohnanyi
Variations on a Nursery Song, Op 25
Variations on a Nursery Song, Op 25
The Flying Dutchman: Overture
Richard Wagner
The Flying Dutchman: Overture
The Flying Dutchman: Overture
Wiener Blut, Op 354
Johann Strauss II
Wiener Blut, Op 354
Wiener Blut, Op 354
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Zoltán Kodály
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Intermezzo (Hary Janos Suite, Op 35a)
Canzon 'in echo duodecimi toni' à 10 arr Crees
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon 'in echo duodecimi toni' à 10 arr Crees
Canzon 'in echo duodecimi toni' à 10 arr Crees
Music for Strings, Percussion and Celeste (Andante tranquillo)
Béla Bartók
Music for Strings, Percussion and Celeste (Andante tranquillo)
Music for Strings, Percussion and Celeste (Andante tranquillo)
Tristan und Isolde - Prelude
Richard Wagner
Tristan und Isolde - Prelude
Tristan und Isolde - Prelude
Lieutenant Kije - The Wedding of Kije & Troika
Gabriel Prokofiev
Lieutenant Kije - The Wedding of Kije & Troika
Lieutenant Kije - The Wedding of Kije & Troika
Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture
Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture
Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78 (2nd mvt)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78 (2nd mvt)
Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78 (2nd mvt)
William Tell (Overture)
Gioachino Rossini
William Tell (Overture)
William Tell (Overture)
Fantasia (1939) - The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Paul Dukas
Fantasia (1939) - The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Fantasia (1939) - The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Canzon septimi toni à 8 arr Block
Giovanni Gabrieli
Canzon septimi toni à 8 arr Block
Canzon septimi toni à 8 arr Block
Cello concerto no.1 in A minor
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Cello concerto no.1 in A minor
Cello concerto no.1 in A minor
Sonata pian' e forte alla quarta bassa à 8 arr Crees
Giovanni Gabrieli
Sonata pian' e forte alla quarta bassa à 8 arr Crees
Sonata pian' e forte alla quarta bassa à 8 arr Crees
The Unanswered Question
Charles Ives
The Unanswered Question
The Unanswered Question
The Shining (1980) - Music for String Percussion and Celeste - Mvt 3 Adagio
Béla Bartók
The Shining (1980) - Music for String Percussion and Celeste - Mvt 3 Adagio
The Shining (1980) - Music for String Percussion and Celeste - Mvt 3 Adagio
Rapsodie espagnole
Maurice Ravel
Rapsodie espagnole
Rapsodie espagnole
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
Ruslan and Ludmila (Overture)
The Nutcracker, Op. 71 (Excerpts): Waltz of The Flowers
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
The Nutcracker, Op. 71 (Excerpts): Waltz of The Flowers
The Nutcracker, Op. 71 (Excerpts): Waltz of The Flowers
The Blue Danube, Op 314
Johann Strauss II
The Blue Danube, Op 314
The Blue Danube, Op 314
Hungarian March - Berlioz
Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Hungarian March - Berlioz
Hungarian March - Berlioz
Le Carnaval romain - overture, Op 9
Hector Berlioz
Le Carnaval romain - overture, Op 9
Le Carnaval romain - overture, Op 9
Don Quixote - Epilogue
Richard Strauss
Don Quixote - Epilogue
Don Quixote - Epilogue
Concerto for Orchestra Introduzione: Andante Non Troppo; Allegro Vivace
Béla Bartók
Concerto for Orchestra Introduzione: Andante Non Troppo; Allegro Vivace
Concerto for Orchestra Introduzione: Andante Non Troppo; Allegro Vivace
Silent Woods
Antonín Dvořák
Silent Woods
Silent Woods
Fantasy Overture, 'Romeo and Juliet'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Fantasy Overture, 'Romeo and Juliet'
Fantasy Overture, 'Romeo and Juliet'
Daphnis and Chloe: Suite no. 2
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis and Chloe: Suite no. 2
Daphnis and Chloe: Suite no. 2
Holidays Symphony: ii. Decoration Day
Charles Ives
Holidays Symphony: ii. Decoration Day
Holidays Symphony: ii. Decoration Day
Troika
Sergei Prokofiev
Troika
Troika
Roses from the South
Johann Strauss II
Roses from the South
Roses from the South
Dance of the Seven Veils (Salome)
Richard Strauss
Dance of the Seven Veils (Salome)
Dance of the Seven Veils (Salome)
Pines of Rome - Pines near a Catacomb
Ottorino Respighi
Pines of Rome - Pines near a Catacomb
Pines of Rome - Pines near a Catacomb
Don Juan, Op. 20
Richard Strauss
Don Juan, Op. 20
Don Juan, Op. 20
Sheherazade (Finale)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
Sheherazade (Finale)
Sheherazade (Finale)
Symphony No 2, 'Mysterious Mountain' (4th mvt)
Alan Hovhaness
Symphony No 2, 'Mysterious Mountain' (4th mvt)
Symphony No 2, 'Mysterious Mountain' (4th mvt)
Also sprach Zarathustra
Richard Strauss
Also sprach Zarathustra
Also sprach Zarathustra
Overture, Les Francs-Juges, Op.3
Hector Berlioz
Overture, Les Francs-Juges, Op.3
Overture, Les Francs-Juges, Op.3
