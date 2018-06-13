Guo YueBorn 1958
1958
Guo Yue Biography (Wikipedia)
Guo Yue (simplified Chinese: 郭跃; traditional Chinese: 郭躍; pinyin: Guō Yuè; born 1958) is a virtuoso of the dizi (Chinese bamboo flute) and bawu (Chinese free reed pipe). He was born in Beijing, China and as a young boy experienced the Cultural Revolution. In 1982 Yue left China and, with the help of his third sister Yan who was living in England, he studied the silver flute at the Guildhall School of Music. He plays many kinds of the bamboo flute and currently lives in London, recording for Peter Gabriel's Real World label. His other great love is cooking, and he often combines cookery with flute playing at his concerts.
Guo Yue Tracks
The Little Bird Must Fly
The Hutongs
Tracery (feat. Massive Attack)
Dildar Hussain
Yue: Empty Mountain
