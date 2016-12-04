DecreeFormed 1996
1996
Decree is a Canadian industrial band from Vancouver that was founded by Chris Peterson and John McRae in 1991. However, writing and gathering ideas started around 1989. Both musicians have also been working together at the beginning of the 1990s in the electronic music band Will.
