Noel Paul StookeyBorn 30 December 1937
Noel Paul Stookey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-12-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/50986f3f-f7f3-42bb-b14f-17e8c6bab222
Noel Paul Stookey Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel Paul Stookey (born December 30, 1937) is an American singer-songwriter. Stookey is known as "Paul" in the folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary; however, he has been known by his first name, Noel, throughout his life. He continues to work as a singer and an activist, performing as a solo artist, and occasionally performing with Peter Yarrow.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Noel Paul Stookey Tracks
Sort by
Wedding Song (There Is Love)
Noel Paul Stookey
Wedding Song (There Is Love)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wedding Song (There Is Love)
Last played on
A Soalin'
Elena Mezzetti, Noel Paul Stookey & Peter, Paul & Mary
A Soalin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqprv.jpglink
A Soalin'
Last played on
Noel Paul Stookey Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist